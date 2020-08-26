Dodging Dastardly Blocks

I’ve seen genuine angst from some bloggers struggling with the recent WP change to the Block Editor. I get your frustration. There’s aspects of this transition that frustrate me too. I want to assure you that your concerns are real and in my opinion WP have done a terrible job of handling this.
Before I continue, I’ll clarify I *can* get on ok with the Block Editor. I started using it months ago when I began to develop a website/blog for Nigel’s company Growplan and it provides useful advanced functions.
With my personal blog though it’s different, I’m perfectly happy with the plain format I use. I hope that readers can easily view my posts without getting display issues that might arise with more complex formatting.
I also find the Block Editor takes a while to load, certainly not instant, which irritates me when I just want to do a simple post. There’s a way to get around the Block Editor and here it is. This post is done using the alternative method.
This works if you were still using the Classic Editor at the time WP forcibly switched you to the Block Editor – which was my situation
First (assuming you’re logged-in), access WP Admin:
–through My Sites / WP Admin or
–add /wp-admin/ to the end of your blog address in the browser address bar
Second, choose Posts / Add New
An editor opens up nice and quick, you’ll see it’s kinda plain and looks different to the Classic Editor but there’s NO BLOCKS and most stuff you need is right in front of you (you might need to hunt around a bit to find what you want).
Photos.
Initially I was a bit perplexed but soon found how to do the things I need to do. Use the Add Media button to access the Media Library, then there’s an Upload tab to upload a file from your computer. Once you have the image file in the Media Library there’s a pane on the right where you can type in a caption and do other things. Once you’ve inserted the image into your post you can format the caption as you wish e.g. with bold or italics.
I like to allow visitors to click on an image for the full-size view and I want that to open in a separate tab for them so I use Link to: Media File and I check the “Open file in a new tab” checkbox.
[If you forget something it doesn’t matter – you can still return after you’ve inserted the image: first click on the image and then choose the ‘pencil’ icon and edit as required.]
In closing, there’s more than one way to do things so I’m just sharing what’s currently working for me to get the results I want – it’s not intended to be a comprehensive ‘how to’.
wordpress, blog, blogging, block editor, classic editor, dashboard
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Thank you Liz! This is so helpful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have no plans at all for switching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WP do it automatically, they’d already warned they would. I logged in one day and they’d switched me over to the Block Editor, your turn will come. The email they sent the same day outlined a way I could still use the Classic Editor but it didn’t work – well at least not for doing new posts. Maybe it works for editing old ones, I dunno.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last I heard, we are still free to continue to use the old familiar one, if we old sticks-in-the-mud choose to. I’m hoping that’s the case. But if I need to, I’m sure this old dog can still learn a new trick or two, though I’d really much rather they let me lie at least semi-asleep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“From August 11 on all WordPress.com accounts will start to switch from Classic editor to the new Block editor. It will happen in phases, and you’ll get an email to let you know to expect the change.” From.. https://wordpress.com/blog/2020/08/13/the-classic-editing-experience-is-moving-not-leaving/
LikeLike
Thanks for the bad news, Mate.
I hope it’s not too late
To accept my fate
But somehow I can’t wait
To swallow the bait,
Step up to the plate,
Pass through the gate,
And try to compensate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any time, hehe 🙂
LikeLike