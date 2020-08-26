Dodging Dastardly Blocks

I’ve seen genuine angst from some bloggers struggling with the recent WP change to the Block Editor. I get your frustration. There’s aspects of this transition that frustrate me too. I want to assure you that your concerns are real and in my opinion WP have done a terrible job of handling this.

Before I continue, I’ll clarify I *can* get on ok with the Block Editor. I started using it months ago when I began to develop a website/blog for Nigel’s company Growplan and it provides useful advanced functions.

With my personal blog though it’s different, I’m perfectly happy with the plain format I use. I hope that readers can easily view my posts without getting display issues that might arise with more complex formatting.

I also find the Block Editor takes a while to load, certainly not instant, which irritates me when I just want to do a simple post. There’s a way to get around the Block Editor and here it is. This post is done using the alternative method.

This works if you were still using the Classic Editor at the time WP forcibly switched you to the Block Editor – which was my situation

First (assuming you’re logged-in), access WP Admin:

–through My Sites / WP Admin or

–add /wp-admin/ to the end of your blog address in the browser address bar

Second, choose Posts / Add New

An editor opens up nice and quick, you’ll see it’s kinda plain and looks different to the Classic Editor but there’s NO BLOCKS and most stuff you need is right in front of you (you might need to hunt around a bit to find what you want).

Photos.

Initially I was a bit perplexed but soon found how to do the things I need to do. Use the Add Media button to access the Media Library, then there’s an Upload tab to upload a file from your computer. Once you have the image file in the Media Library there’s a pane on the right where you can type in a caption and do other things. Once you’ve inserted the image into your post you can format the caption as you wish e.g. with bold or italics.

I like to allow visitors to click on an image for the full-size view and I want that to open in a separate tab for them so I use Link to: Media File and I check the “Open file in a new tab” checkbox.

[If you forget something it doesn’t matter – you can still return after you’ve inserted the image: first click on the image and then choose the ‘pencil’ icon and edit as required.]

In closing, there’s more than one way to do things so I’m just sharing what’s currently working for me to get the results I want – it’s not intended to be a comprehensive ‘how to’.

wordpress, blog, blogging, block editor, classic editor, dashboard

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)