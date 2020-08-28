Roxburgh Dam

We turned off the main highway because I wanted to drive over the Roxburgh Dam. My photo’s taken from the boat ramp after crossing. Central Otago, New Zealand. 16 Aug. Click on photo to enlarge.

One thought on “Roxburgh Dam

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: