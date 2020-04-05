Colour Shift

Falling fast into Fall. The colours here in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand are changing fast as, in the southern hemisphere, we head into ‘real’ autumn. The shift happens quickly, previously plain plants now basking in a moment of glory.

All photos taken by Nigel with his Olympus digital camera, edited by me.

Autumn colours

— from our ‘exercise walk for fresh air’ on 03 April 2020

About the plants

Fiery red plant by farm gate, Euonymus europaeus (European spindle tree).

Reddish-brown grass, Anemanthele lessoniana (native and endemic to New Zealand, wind grass or gossamer grass).

Green foliage, Salix kinuyanagi aka Salix viminalis Kinuyanagi (Japanese fodder willow).

About Nigel

Nigel Cowburn is a New Zealand landscape architect offering landscape design services through his company Growplan :  blog  |  website  |  twitter

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

    Thank you very much Ann! We were out walking in the evening, not long before sunset, and the light was really nice for bringing out the colour of the plants!

