Very strange for all of us

This morning I found a poem written by a young poet from Ireland aged 8 and I was so impressed – I wouldn’t have been able to do the same at that age. I’ve noticed other adult poets who’ve mentioned writing poetry since they were very young (looking at you Damien and Kay). I just shake my head in wonder! By the way, my title is a phrase from Robin’s poem.

Robin Denehan’s poem The World is Empty Now is posted at Pendemic. It’s a WP site so you can leave a ‘like’ if you wish 🙂

I tweeted back some photos for Robin as a little appreciation and having prepped them I thought I might as well share them on my blog too!

A red rose for Robin. I couldn’t resist taking a photo of this red rose against the barren hillside behind Clyde in Central Otago, New Zealand. Taken 22 March

A barrow of bright blooms. Roxburgh, Central Otago. 22 March

‘Eye of the Tiger’, an intriguing rose I found at Queens Park in Invercargill, Southland. For a brief moment I thought it was a hibiscus! Taken 24 February

Children playing. This is a tank near the school, here in Tapanui (West Otago).

Robin’s Dad Steve Denehan is a dab hand at poetry and allowed me to share a poem of his on my blog some time ago — Feathers and Meteorites. I’ve just read it again and it’s such a wonderful poem “I know the power of words …”

Steve tweets at @SteverinoD

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)