I know the power of words… a poem by Steve Denehan. Steve is Dublin-born, lives in Kildare and I found his poem via Twitter. I’ve chosen to team his poem with a powerful image from Pepix who created an amazing effect when she flung boiling water into freezing cold air, an act of energy that’s truly “poetry in motion”.
Grateful thanks to Steve Denehan and Pepix who both graciously permitted me to use their work in my blog-post.
poem:
— by Steve Denehan Twitter: @SteverinoD
I read the poem courtesy of a retweet by Susan Richardson @floweringink
— this image is by Pepix aka Petra Köster (larger version further below)
Feathers and Meteorites
I know the power
of words
each
a grain of sand
with the weight
of a wet sun
I fling them
with all I have
high above me
look at them
falling
like feathers
like meteorites
and walk away
leaving them
to be taken
by the land
— poem by Steve Denehan. This and some of Steve’s other poems were recently published in a journal named Saffron Flavoured Rock Candy. Each poem was also translated into Farsi and Steve included photos of the English/Farsi versions for the above poem in this tweet
picture: via Pepix
Awesome image created by Pepix aka Petra Köster – she has a marvellous photography blog at PEPIX
Click on the photo to enlarge
Don’t miss the video of Pepix actually doing this… it’s on her blog-post and the accompanying text is in English as well as German.
Link: Noch mal Mpemba-Effekt
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019). Poem and picture used with permission.
Great pairing.
Thanks! they seem to belong together
A beautiful match-up Liz of words, language and visual magic. Thank you.
Awesome Kay, and thank you too 🙂
