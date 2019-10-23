In Dunedin on a wet, dreary day earlier in October (horrid day, I resolutely remained in the motel) Nigel was busy in the city and found this sweet Volkswagen or VW van parked in the street. Cute!
‘Wee Dub’, Dunedin, New Zealand
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
This is a cute tribute to the classic Volkswagen bus. It’s a customized minivan. Daihatsu perhaps?
When I first read ‘Wee Dub’ I wondered if you might have found a small dubstepper. This is just as cute, although styled differently than the ones that roamed here during the height of the hippie era.
Beautiful find
I absolutely love this old combi. Late 1970s I remember doing with other teenagers a trip in this old VW combi …. a beautiful era
I’m happy the photos bought back to you such pleasant memories!
