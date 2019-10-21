Local Colour

When we visited the local plant nursery on Saturday we walked from home and photographed some of the colour we found along the way. The first photo is by Nigel and the second by me. The tall conical tree is our native Golden Totara or Podocarpus totara ‘aurea’ whose foliage takes on a good gold colour when grown in full sun. Beside it is a native kowhai in flower (Sophora sp.)  Further below I’ll show you some kowhai seed.

bty

local_colour_01a

Chris Hughes at Blue Mountain Nursery showed us a few things in their work area behind the shop, including some collected kowhai seed:

local_colour_04taken by Liz

Just up the road from us the orange calendulas out front of this property have been brightening up the frontage all spring.. fabulous!

btytaken by Nigel

At Blue Mountain Nurseries they have a huge range of rhododendrons for sale. There’s a small selection named for the Seven Dwarfs!

local_colour_05

for example   🙂

local_colour_grumpy

local_colour_dopey

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: