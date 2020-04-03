Part of my Heart’s in Central

When Nigel returned from promoting his landscape design business Growplan at Wanaka A&P Show, he came home via Central Otago. This is a region of extremes, baking hot in the summer, cold in the winter and lots of vineyards and fruit orchards. Spring and Autumn are gorgeous for their blossom and foliage. I’m pretty peeved we won’t be able to drive into ‘Central’ this weekend to get photos of the colourful autumn foliage as I’d anticipated we would – before Covid-19 changed everything.

~

When Nigel returned home, traffic was already much lighter on the road. Usually it’s not possible to park on this stretch of busy road but he was able to stop and take photos of the fabulous colourful blooms of wild valerian, Centranthus ruber.

Photos taken by Nigel 17 March 2020

March is the first month of autumn in New Zealand



Wild Valerian in Cromwell Gorge



Click on photo to enlarge

Next photo is a riot of colour with golden yellow Californian poppies as well! This is a larger size image – click on the photo for a closer view.

Here we have colourful rosehips as well as Californian poppies and wild valerian, and the grey low ground cover is thyme (flowering finished). Thyme carpets the mountain sides throughout Central Otago. Click on the photo for a closer view.

Across the road is Lake Dunstan, a loooong lake created when the hydro dam was constructed at Clyde (Clutha River).

Further Information

Nigel Cowburn is a New Zealand landscape architect based in the south of the South Island. His blog is at Growplan.

The impetus for this post came from Damien’s lovely photo-post of French coastal cliffs, sea and wildflowers. Wild valerian was prominent in the first photo, reminding Nigel of these which he’d forgotten to pass on to me. Damien’s post has 16 photos.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)