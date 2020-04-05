The Owl and the Pussy-Cat

The Owl and the Pussy-Cat together in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. We found them when out on our exercise-and-fresh-air walk this evening, photo by Nigel. Click on photo to enlarge.

One thought on "The Owl and the Pussy-Cat

Add yours

  1. Cute! In our garden, the chairs would be taken by two real-life pussycats – they assume that all the best seats are meant for them, hehe!

