In NZ it’s clear we’re to stay in our bubble.

The instruction is: don’t nip out – “stay in your bubble”.

Communication is key and I want to share this information with you.

Bubbles

This spectacular bubble photo was taken by Mike Powell, used here with Mike’s permission. It’s from his blog-post Through the eyes of a child

To see the beautiful detail click on the photo to enlarge

Seems everyone in NZ has easily identified with the bubble analogy. For Nigel and me our bubble is us two.

To understand how living in “bubbles” will help us break the transmission of Covid-19 see this article from The Spinoff and in particular the animated gif which I’m also including below …

From an article in The Spinoff (the animation is near the bottom of the article):

Siouxsie Wiles & Toby Morris: Why those bubbles are so important

“The reality is simple. Everyone who visits another bubble could set off a chain reaction that at best puts our essential workers out of action and at worst puts people’s lives at risk. So please, stay in your bubbles New Zealand.”

It may take a few seconds to load initially – there’s several screens … be patient!

For a larger view – click on the image (the animation).

I’m sharing this with you so that wherever you are in the world, even if communication is poor from your own government, you can understand how you can help break the transmission of this hideous virus Covid-19.

STAY HOME — STAY SAFE

I’m thinking of you all and hoping you stay well. Please take care.

