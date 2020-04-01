I Call You

The pretty picture below is taken where I live.

It’s also a concept photo with a prominent rugby goal-post.

Behind are the Blue Mountains, the backdrop to our town of Tapanui.

I read a discussion this morning on an American blog where people were discussing what they could and couldn’t do during lockdown. I was dismayed. The comments seemed to only be thinking about social distancing and the meaning of the rules and their interpretation.

People – we have a PANDEMIC.

Globally medical resources are scarce for the needs of the sick and the dying.

Even in America you’re critically short of personnel and equipment. All the states and your Federal Government are competing for vital equipment such as ventilators.

I don’t care what your particular State rules are but if you’re in a position where you’re privileged to be able to stay at home, then STAY AT HOME.

Where-ever you are in the world, this isn’t about the rules and exactly what they do or don’t say. This is about survival of yourself and others. Just stay home.

Your country needs you … TO STAY HOME.

Here’s what we’re being told in New Zealand …

Stay at home. We are all to stay within the ‘bubble’ of our own household.

You can shop locally for groceries or medical needs.

You can go out for a walk or a cycle – but in the local neighbourhood where it’s safe. And we must always maintain a 2m distance from others.

We are NOT allowed to drive around in our car on non-essential travel, boating, tramping (hiking) etc.

WHY? So that we don’t get into a situation where we need to call on emergency services like roadside assistance, police, ambulance, fire brigade. That’s very high risk for yourself and others.

It’s to ensure that our limited health and emergency services and resources are focussed on helping those who’ve already got the virus and those who will get it (it’s fast, it’s exponential). We must do everything we can to ensure our resources are available to all who will need special care – and you might end up being one of those people.

Where-ever you are in the world …

I CALL YOU : to stay home.

And when you need to go out, stay at least 2m away from others.

Don’t put yourself and others at risk.

Unite Against COVID-19 [this is the New Zealand Government information page]

Our Government has asked all people in New Zealand to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)