Which Way from Gore?

This roadside verge is where Nigel and I were taking the achillea, utility-thing and “spider” (actually harvestman) photos I’ve posted recently. Thanks to Mike Powell who through the comments got me learning about harvestmen.

This verge is by Highway 94 aka Waimea Highway that heads west out of Gore. If you like to see a map “Waimea Hwy” is marked on this map

All three photos were taken by my husband Nigel who blogs at Growplan

Waimea Highway and view to the landmark Hokonui Hills. Gorse hedge with white convolvulus, and achillea flowering on the flat.

Power lines head off at a tangent toward the south-west

Another view to the Hokonui Hills, vertical format. Want to see what the view is like up there? A Dunedin blogger I follow posted about walking there, including good shots of flora and awesome landscape views: Hokonui Hills, Ho!

Text by Liz and photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

