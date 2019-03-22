Beauty in Pink and White

Final post of pink and white achillea flowers growing in the roadside verge beside Waimea Highway, the route that heads west out of Gore. Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel and Liz using Nigel’s cellphone, 20 March 2019

Pink and White Achillea (Yarrow)

Nigel took the first two photos, the second version with bokeh effect

The image below is cropped from the above photo

Pretty spread of pink and white, taken by me

Pink flower heads conveniently isolated, taken by me

A closer crop taken from this post’s second photo

WP blogger Pepix from Sauerland, Germany took photos of a stunning deep-pink form of yarrow, found while cycling in the forest. See Pretty in pink

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

