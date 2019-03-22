Beauty in Pink and White

Final post of pink and white achillea flowers growing in the roadside verge beside Waimea Highway, the route that heads west out of Gore. Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel and Liz using Nigel’s cellphone, 20 March 2019
Pink and White Achillea (Yarrow)
Nigel took the first two photos, the second version with bokeh effect
The image below is cropped from the above photo
Pretty spread of pink and white, taken by me
Pink flower heads conveniently isolated, taken by me
A closer crop taken from this post’s second photo
WP blogger Pepix from Sauerland, Germany took photos of a stunning deep-pink form of yarrow, found while cycling in the forest. See Pretty in pink
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
So pretty and pink-alicious! ❤
Pink-alicious.. I love that 🙂
Here in Texas the flower heads are almost always white, rarely pink. Do you have a sense of the ratio of white to pink over there?
Maybe like 2% at a wild guess. There’s swathes of white; finding pink that’s more than very pale, is a special treat.
Then you’re in the pink with what you found.
Hahaha.. yes! Tickled pink with finding pink.
