Maple Glen, Yellow and Mauve

At Maple Glen on 26 January we immensely enjoyed this part of the extensive gardens. The Centaurea macrocephala was a star at the time of our visit (along with the magnificent dahlias that I’ve already posted about). The yellow, purple and mauve colours made a very favourable impression on me.
Maple Glen Gardens at Glenham, near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand
The Centaurea macrocephala is the golden yellow thistle-like flower
Mounds of Erica (heather) flowers from another part of the garden
In the first photo you may have noticed the cute little group of white tree trunks top-left. Those same birch trees are in these two photos, first by Nigel and second by Liz
Shades of yellow from other parts of Maple Glen Gardens..
Plant Note: Centaurea macrocephala
From Terrain I found that it is native to Armenia, Turkey and the Caucasus Mountains. In NZ it has the capability to become invasive. Also: “Many infestations that have occurred overseas are the result of garden escapees.” All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested. That’s just a few points from the Terrain article. Treat with caution I guess!
Thanks to my OH Nigel who took many of these photos. Nigel is a Landscape Architect and Director of Growplan Ltd: Website | Blog
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Photos 3, 5 and all of the verticals were taken by Nigel
Such a serene setting – are picnics allowed?
Picnics used to be allowed but unfortunately a minority of irresponsible visitors abused the privilege so now picnics are only allowed at the top near the carpark.
Isn’t that just such a pity! Unfortunately we see the same here in our country – why would anyone in their right mind want to besmirch such a beautiful place with their litter and noise?
Beats me, but there’s always some who just don’t care and/or are totally irresponsible.
