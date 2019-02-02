Maple Glen, Yellow and Mauve

At Maple Glen on 26 January we immensely enjoyed this part of the extensive gardens. The Centaurea macrocephala was a star at the time of our visit (along with the magnificent dahlias that I’ve already posted about). The yellow, purple and mauve colours made a very favourable impression on me.

Maple Glen Gardens at Glenham, near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand

The Centaurea macrocephala is the golden yellow thistle-like flower

Mounds of Erica (heather) flowers from another part of the garden

In the first photo you may have noticed the cute little group of white tree trunks top-left. Those same birch trees are in these two photos, first by Nigel and second by Liz

Shades of yellow from other parts of Maple Glen Gardens..

Plant Note: Centaurea macrocephala

From Terrain I found that it is native to Armenia, Turkey and the Caucasus Mountains. In NZ it has the capability to become invasive. Also: “Many infestations that have occurred overseas are the result of garden escapees.” All parts of the plant are poisonous if ingested. That’s just a few points from the Terrain article. Treat with caution I guess!

Thanks to my OH Nigel who took many of these photos. Nigel is a Landscape Architect and Director of Growplan Ltd: Website | Blog

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Photos 3, 5 and all of the verticals were taken by Nigel



Advertisements