Dolphins near the Smelter

I want to quickly share an article I’ve read a few minutes ago about a pod of dolphins in the vicinity of Tiwai Point aluminium smelter near Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. This article (01 Feb) from the The Southland Times has wonderful photos of dolphins in the vicinity of the smelter – I thought you might enjoy it!

Link:   Pod of dolphins spotted near Tiwai Smelter

Photos of the aluminium smelter that I’ve used previously.

rsz_stirling_south_04rsz_bluff_harbour_01

If you’d like to see stunning photography of dolphins throwing themselves up on a beach “fishing” (called strand feeding) then check out these amazing photographs taken by Ted Jennings in South Carolina, USA (this will display multiple posts that you can then click on individually to read):  Teds Dolphin Photos

Posted by Liz, these photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

 

5 thoughts on “Dolphins near the Smelter

