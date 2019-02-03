Maple Glen, Pretty Gladiolus

This very pretty gladiolus was in the gardens at Maple Glen and I thought its grape and cream colouring to be quite unusual and very attractive. I also like the shape of the flowers. Its called Gladiolus recurvus purpureo-auratus although this seems to cover all sorts of looks and not just this particular appearance. The name also has a synonym – Gladiolus papilio. If you know this type of gladiolus and can add more information via the comments then please do.. thank you!

Taken at Maple Glen Gardens, Glenham, near Wyndham, Southland, New Zealand
First two photos by Nigel, last photo by Liz. Taken 26 January 2019

Gladiolus recurvus purpureo-auratus

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

  2. Beautiful – the pale petals make me think of mother-of-pearl. I have seen it growing a few times in the UK but it isn’t very common here.

    1. Exactly.. like bells. That’s also how I saw them! Like you, we thought they’re really special 🙂 Maple Glen has a nursery so we can buy them there if we wish.. I bet we’ll end up getting some.. how could we resist?

