Mans Best Friend

I thought I’d follow the Doggone post with some photos of a wonderful canine companion that lives with his (or her) owners at the Waikaka Hotel. Waikaka is a 20-minute easy drive from Gore, a small rural village that’s away from the highway and a nice quiet place to visit.

Photos taken by Liz 20 and 21 Oct 2018. Waikaka, Southland, New Zealand

The dog at Waikaka Hotel

When we visit the Waikaka Hotel, this lovely and playful dog is always joyously keeping the publican company. I’ve posted photos of him previously HERE.

waikaka_dog_01waikaka_dog_02waikaka_dog_03

Entrance to the Waikaka Hotel with cute post people

waikaka_post_people_01

waikaka_post_people_02

Corrugated iron deer decoration on an outside wall

waikaka_deer_hotel

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

