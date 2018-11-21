Which Way Postie

This morning we took a walk from home down to the Mataura River to see the river in flood. We’ve had almost endless rain since Sunday night until we woke up this morning (Wednesday) to find it had stopped. We were walking across the bridge and had neared the other side when I glanced down and noticed a determined postie was driving their scooter through a flooded lane by the river. I got a shot just as the postie successfully exited the floodwater.

For:  Which Way Photo Challenge 15 November, 2018

Postie Riding Their Motorised Scooter Through Flood

The flooded lane by the river was closed to traffic. Also, see that pretty laburnum with yellow flowers…

mataura_flood_east_01

Here’s a shot of the laburnum

mataura_flood_east_02

The postie successfully navigated the floodwater (click on the photo to enlarge)

mataura_flood_east_03

Mataura River and the flooded lane. The stalky looking things out in the main river are flower stalks of our native flax, the flax bush itself being completely submerged

mataura_flood_east_04

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

