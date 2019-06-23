Dear Deer

Yesterday was a beautiful day, I wish more days in winter could be like yesterday! I suggested to Nigel that we take a drive to the country pub at Waikaka. We sat outside and ate burgers in the sunshine. I drank cider and Nigel had a beer.

Waikaka, Southland / West Otago, New Zealand

Shadowy Deer, Waikaka Pub

I asked Nigel to photograph this deer on the wall with its great shadow.

waikaka_deer_01

waikaka_deer_02

I’ve featured this deer in a 2018 post as well:   Mans Best Friend

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

