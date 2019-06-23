Yesterday was a beautiful day, I wish more days in winter could be like yesterday! I suggested to Nigel that we take a drive to the country pub at Waikaka. We sat outside and ate burgers in the sunshine. I drank cider and Nigel had a beer.
Waikaka, Southland / West Otago, New Zealand
Shadowy Deer, Waikaka Pub
I asked Nigel to photograph this deer on the wall with its great shadow.
I’ve featured this deer in a 2018 post as well: Mans Best Friend
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
Advertisements
There is nothing more enjoyable than sitting outside on a sunny day in mid-winter. Alas, it’s raining here today…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bad luck Maureen.. grey cloud here and probably close to rain I’d say. Missing the sun!
LikeLike