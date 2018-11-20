Doggone: Dog Spikes Display of old dog spikes, historic rail trail. New dog, Old dog, Top dog, Big dog, Crusty dog and Doggone! Dog spikes hold rail in place on wooden sleeper. *Click on photo to enlarge* Taken by Liz 17 Nov 2018. Matai Falls Walk, Catlins, New Zealand Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
