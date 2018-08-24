I really like this poem by Damien B. Donnelly about seasons, change and time. I’ve affectionately dubbed it the Melting Moments poem… what I’m referring to are the melt-in-your-mouth buttery, soft biscuits sandwiched together with buttercream filling. Same or similar are Yo-yo’s or Kisses. You take a bite and in a moment it’s dissolved; a few more moments and the melting moment’s gone!

The poem A Shift To The Season and the photo are both by Damien who blogs at Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly.

From: A Shift To The Season

Damien’s photo had me curious – here’s his response to my query: “…close up of a temple shrine in South Korea. A tall pillar with a simple circular hole in the center and there were two stone shrines so I took the picture through one with the other in the background.”

A Shift To The Season

Another oldie as we drift to the end of another season…

—

It happens, now and then,

That slight shift in the season,

A new light, a different dusk,

A gentle breeze that brushes you

Into remembering a moment in the memory,

A time, once far removed,

Now returned, repeated, relived

And there you are, once more,

Back in those arms, looking in those eyes

Or maybe just reading that book,

Wearing that Sweater,

Crossing that bridge.

Time moves and overlaps, all at once,

I am here today, living and yet

A part still of yesterday, re-feeling it now.

I move, change, evolve

Like the weather, as the seasons.

I am summer because Spring bloomed before.

Today it is fine because yesterday I loved.

And then suddenly it shifts again,

A newer light, a darker dusk,

A twist to the breeze and another memory

Melts into the moment and on I go,

As the seasons, changing constantly,

While rarely forgetting that tomorrow,

What we did today, happened yesterday.

—

All words and photographs by Damien B. Donnelly

Garden Pinks

Patty Anne posted a lovely watercolour and when I saw it I thought of the poem although I didn’t know why. I think its to do with the delicate flowers that are here today and gone tomorrow; the dreamy quality of the painting, like a distant memory held till spring and summer return; and the pink and blue background that reminds me of the stone and lichen colours in Damien’s photo.

From: Thursday — Pop of Pink

Blog Home: Patty Anne — Art

Garden Pinks – 9 x 12 inch Canson watercolor sketchbook

Poem and Photo by Damien B. Donnelly Watercolour by Patty Anne

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

