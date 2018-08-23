Very cool photos. I was intrigued by these icy illusions, each posted on their respective blogs quite recently. The first photo is taken by Steve Schwartzman from Austin (Texas, USA) and the second photo is taken by Ellen Jennings from the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA.

No flowers, buds, plants, grasses, trees, seeds, or bugs

“Doesn’t this flowing water at the base of a small waterfall in Great Hills Park on July 18, 2014, look like ice?” — Steve Schwartzman

From: No flowers, buds, plants, grasses, trees, seeds, or bugs | July 18, 2018

Blog Home: Portraits of Wildflowers

Water Lilies in Ice



Water lilies

“Not really ice, but the lighting on this pond made it look like a slick skating rink beneath the flowers and crushed ice around the edges.” — Ellen Jennings

From: Water Lilies in Ice | June 28, 2018

Blog Home: Passing By Photo

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

