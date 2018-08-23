Very cool photos. I was intrigued by these icy illusions, each posted on their respective blogs quite recently. The first photo is taken by Steve Schwartzman from Austin (Texas, USA) and the second photo is taken by Ellen Jennings from the South Carolina Lowcountry, USA.
** Click on either photo to enlarge **
No flowers, buds, plants, grasses, trees, seeds, or bugs
“Doesn’t this flowing water at the base of a small waterfall in Great Hills Park on July 18, 2014, look like ice?” — Steve Schwartzman
From: No flowers, buds, plants, grasses, trees, seeds, or bugs | July 18, 2018
Blog Home: Portraits of Wildflowers
Water Lilies in Ice
“Not really ice, but the lighting on this pond made it look like a slick skating rink beneath the flowers and crushed ice around the edges.” — Ellen Jennings
From: Water Lilies in Ice | June 28, 2018
Blog Home: Passing By Photo
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Nice ice post, Liz! Thanks for sharing my lilies.
Steve’s image is quite “cool” and really makes you think about what you are seeing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure Ellen, thank you! It was interesting to me that the two of you had posted “icy” water shots within just a few weeks of each other! I found both photos very intriguing 🙂
LikeLike