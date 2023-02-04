Clinton has sunflowers! On arrival this morning we found this big field of sunny faces. Nice welcome to town! Clutha District, New Zealand.

Large field full of yellow sunflowers in bloom, and a grape-coloured producer signboard that says “The Good Oil” (left) and has a picture of a bottle of oil in the centre, and “The Good Oil Growing Here” (right). Brown hills and trees in the background with clear blue sky above.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)