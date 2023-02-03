Pink Smoke Puffs

Cotinus coggygria. Smoke tree or smoke bush. Just up our street, photos taken 31 January.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand

Street-side smoke tree covered in soft, pink, fuzzy, puffs of flowers. An old white weathered church is behind the tree to the left, blue door and blue roof. To the right is the street disappearing down into the town. A bit of blue in the sky but mostly light white cloud.

Lower part of the smoke tree – covered in soft, pink, fuzzy, puffs of flowers. An old white weathered church is to the left with blue door and blue roof. The church is visible behind the tree to the left, and under the smoke tree’s pink puffs.

Most of the upper part of the smoke tree, covered in masses of pink puffs of flowers – you can’t see much else of the tree! Above the tree and to the right is sky – a lot of white cloud and two or three bits of blue sky over to the right. Overall effect is a mass of pink puffs, puffy white cloud, and blue sky.

At the very bottom the view reaches way over to the ridgeline of the Blue Mountains. From this angle the pink puffs look paler and many more green leaves are visible. The smoke tree occupies much of the right-hand two thirds of the photo. To the left, beyond, is another tree and above that is a big patch of blue sky and minor wispy white cloud.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)