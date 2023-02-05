Up The Chute

Living the high life. West Otago, New Zealand. 05 February.

A sheep with an air of self-importance has climbed to the top of a portable loading ramp parked in the sheep paddock. A small cluster of sheep are assembled around the loading ramp, many looking at the camera. Behind them, other sheep are grazing without concern in the field of green grass. In the background is a dead tree and then a pretty hillside with gentle slopes and a line of poplars, and shelter trees along the ridgeline.

Superior Sheep

Text and photo ~Liz; title thanks ~Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)