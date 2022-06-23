Helichrysum argyrophyllum

+600 species of Helichrysum occurring worldwide.

~244 found in southern Africa.

Helichrysum is derived from the Greek “helios” ~sun and “chrysos” ~gold, referring to the colour of many of the flowers of species in this genus.

Info from.. SA National Biodiversity Institute

Dunedin Botanic Garden ~rock garden. New Zealand. 07 May 2022.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)