Helichrysum argyrophyllum

+600 species of Helichrysum occurring worldwide.
~244 found in southern Africa.
Helichrysum is derived from the Greek “helios” ~sun and “chrysos” ~gold, referring to the colour of many of the flowers of species in this genus.
Info from.. SA National Biodiversity Institute
Dunedin Botanic Garden ~rock garden. New Zealand. 07 May 2022.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Coming upon flowers growing over rocks (or poking up through rock walls) is such a delight. These are beautiful.
