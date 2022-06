Autumn photos from the lower garden area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. The photos were taken 07 May 2022.

Taken from the footpath just outside the perimeter fence.

A Mahonia flowering near the fence, also taken from the footpath.

Pretty Cosmos flowers, long border inside the Gardens.

Nigel photographing the Cosmos.

Lovely autumn Mahonia photo by Nigel, same visit.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)