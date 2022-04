I photographed these beautiful berries at Gore Cemetery on 18 April. After checking online I believe the tree is Sorbus hupehensis or Chinese rowan. Gore is in Southland, New Zealand. For more plant info, see this blogpost by a fellow NZer. In the same cemetery there’s also a Sorbus with white berries that I posted about recently.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)