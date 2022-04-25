We had a wander through Gore Cemetery on 18 April, it’s a nicely ‘tree’ed cemetery with amazing views to the Hokonui hills and out over the plain. When we reached a section where military veterans lie, I was amazed to find an inscription for a WW1 Trooper in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force who’d been in the ‘Imperial Camel Corps’. Really? I took photos and when I got home looked online for more information. I’ve found there were two NZ Companies in the Corps.. good info here from New Zealand History.

Today, 25 April, is Anzac Day and this morning I attended a short outdoor well-attended service just down the street at the Tapanui RSA. In a nod to red poppies I begin my post with red fruit and foliage that was also in the Gore cemetery.

N.Z.E.F. | New Zealand Expeditionary Force

View to the Hokonui hills.

I saved the last one at a larger size if you want to see more detail..

~click on photo to enlarge.

The Ode of Remembrance

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun, and in the morning,

We will remember them

We will remember them.

~ Note ~ for information about the Ode:

New Zealand (with Māori translation) | Australia

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)