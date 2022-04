Last night in Gore, Nigel spotted these spectacular white berries glowing in the darkening dusk. I’ve looked online and I’m pretty certain they’re Sorbus glabriuscula aka S. glabrescens aka S. hupehensis (white-fruited form). Southland, New Zealand.

Common names: Chinese Rowan or White-fruited Rowan

Origin: China

~ Note: the colourful foliage is from a neighbouring plant.

~ Click on either photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)