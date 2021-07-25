Stained glass church windows .. I haven’t seen these in real life, yet I’m in awe! Feeling very grateful to Bishop Matthew Gunter, Episcopal Diocese of Fond du Lac /northeast and northcentral Wisconsin USA, who shared the first photo on Facebook. I asked permission to use it and he kindly provided me with photos of two more windows! Readers, I was overjoyed 🙂

Tonight in New Zealand as I prepare this post it’s already Sunday evening. Overnight the rest of the world will be busy with Sunday activities while I sleep –I hope these photos bring you joy!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Church information: the windows are located in St. Matthias’ Episcopal Church described by Bishop Gunter in his FB post as “located on an island on a lake in the vacation wonderland of the Wisconsin northwoods.” Sounds idyllic.

St. Matthias, Minocqua.

~the church home page shows light streaming through the windows .. the effect is heavenly!

Trio of windows L-R:

“This is my Beloved” | “Indeed it was very good” | “The Light of the World”

“No Greater Love than this”

~ Resurrection

“I am with you always”

~ Sacraments

~ prayer shared by Bishop Gunter via FB ~12 July

Gracious and Holy Father,

give us the wisdom to discover You,

the intelligence to understand You,

the diligence to seek after You,

the patience to wait for You,

eyes to behold You,

a heart to meditate upon You,

and a life to proclaim You,

through the power of the Spirit of Jesus, our Lord.

Amen.

(St. Benedict)

~Bishop Matt is on Facebook | Twitter and blogs at An Odd Work of Grace

Posted by Liz, photos via Bishop Matthew Gunter

Exploring Colour (2021)