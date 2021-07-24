Erosion of the Foreshore Road at Colac Bay, attributed to climate change, means the road is closed once you get past the houses. The Southland District Council stopped maintaining that stretch of road. Some residents are angry about the Council response to the erosion problem. We visited Colac Bay on 09 January and I was only vaguely aware of the problem prior to our visit. Western Southland, New Zealand.

From a Nov 2020 Stuff article, “Coastal areas of Southland were eroding and retreating was necessary, [Mayor] Tong said.” The article has a photo of how bad the road is – 3rd photo down.

The bay is a short side trip from the highway, awesome when you get there.

Rock wall barrier against the sea. Small community <100 people.

Residents were described as “fuming” in this Stuff article from Oct 2016.

There is a Māori marae at Colac Bay …

I was reminded I still have these photos when Kay McKenzie Cooke published a post on her blog this evening – it has photos taken from her recent visit to the Māori marae at Colac Bay. I hope you’ll visit her page – it’s special to have an opportunity to see the Māori art and decoration at the local marae (which is directly across the road from the sea).

~ for help with Māori words here’s a Māori dictionary.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)