Walk in the light Nigel in Black Gully Reserve, 23 May. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Walk in the light” Add yours Beautiful interplay of the light and shadows, Liz. I really like how the eyes are drawn to the spot of light into which Nigel is about to step. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Beautiful interplay of the light and shadows, Liz. I really like how the eyes are drawn to the spot of light into which Nigel is about to step.
LikeLike