Orange Keeps on Giving

Orange is a generous colour, its warm glow gives and gives ~ much appreciated in winter. I chose orange flower photos from a visit I did to Dunedin Botanic Garden on 10 April (autumn) and now I’m enjoying their brightness in winter. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

I’ve posted photos of this rose before, it’s a great favourite of mine 🙂

‘Wild Cat’. Rose info: Floribunda, Dickson, UK pre 2009.

Sub Tropical Plants, Winter Garden Glasshouse …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)