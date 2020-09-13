Alabama Nature, Consecration Colour

“The Rt. Rev. Glenda S. Curry was ordained and consecrated to serve as bishop coadjutor of the Diocese of Alabama on June 27 at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham. She is the first woman to serve as bishop in the Diocese of Alabama.” –from an article in the Episcopal News Service posted June 29, 2020 and shared on Twitter. The photo below was in the article.

I was awed by the beauty of the consecration vestments and sought permission to share the photo on my blog, gaining permission via The Rev. Kelley Hudlow, Deacon / Communications Coordinator / Episcopal Diocese of Alabama who also provided the following information via email, 02 July:

The consecration vestments were designed specifically for Bishop Glenda Curry by fabric artist Barbara Mitchell (www.barbara-mitchell.com). The pieces, named “Alabama Nature,” highlight natural gifts of creation found across the state of Alabama, loved by Bishop Curry. The stole has detailed scenes found through the state landscape and the chasuble, cope, and miter have more abstract depictions of nature and use all liturgical colors.

Click twice on the photo for full-size view

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)