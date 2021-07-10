Warm Orange Foliage

This rich, bright autumn foliage was on a street tree out on the edge of town with the late afternoon sun intensifying the beautiful orange-pumpkin colour of the leaves. The tree was already well past its best, many leaves already fallen. These two photos where I zoomed in on the most striking foliage were the ones I liked the best. They’re unedited, all I did was resize them for the blog. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. 05 May 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Here’s a photo of the tree to provide context …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)