Sacred Space

Love seeing this church, further along our street. I took these pics as I returned from photographing the colourful foliage I’ve been showing you in recent posts, 05 May 2021 (autumn, end of day). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I can see why you love it, Liz.
It’s a very attractive church. The red leaves and the blue sky work well with the blue in the building itself. There’s a nice atmosphere to your images too – a soft ‘end of a good autumn day’ feel.
Very pretty, Liz! I like the line of the receding sun in your first image on the top of the building, and those gorgeous red leaves. Your compositions with all those lines in the last two images came out very nice.
