This tree was absolutely blazing as the sun slowly sank in the west. I was only just in time and took photos until sundown. I came across the fiery foliage while walking home after taking the Lemon and Lime foliage photos that I posted yesterday. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 17 April 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)