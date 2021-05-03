On Fire

This tree was absolutely blazing as the sun slowly sank in the west. I was only just in time and took photos until sundown. I came across the fiery foliage while walking home after taking the Lemon and Lime foliage photos that I posted yesterday. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 17 April 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on “On Fire

Add yours

  1. That tree is planted in exactly the right place – the colour comes gorgeously alive in the setting sun. (Or should that be ‘alight’?) 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: