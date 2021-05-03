This tree was absolutely blazing as the sun slowly sank in the west. I was only just in time and took photos until sundown. I came across the fiery foliage while walking home after taking the Lemon and Lime foliage photos that I posted yesterday. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Taken 17 April 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
That tree is planted in exactly the right place – the colour comes gorgeously alive in the setting sun. (Or should that be ‘alight’?) 🙂
Both sound just right Ann! ‘Alive’ makes me think of live coals and ‘alight’ like a fire burning 😀
