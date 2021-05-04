Thinking about anemones, which to me back in the day, were always the funny little things that you find in rock pools at the beach. These strange oddities have a ring of tentacles and if you feed them, as we used to do, with a morsel extracted from a ‘cats eye’ rock snail, the tentacles would swiftly close in around the treat!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Here’s a rock pool from a beach near Brighton, Dunedin. This is just a pretty (anemone-less) pic for my lead photo; anemones are found in the smaller rock pools. The rock pool photos were taken on 25 October 2020.

In this photo of a much smaller rock pool, the anemones are clearly seen.

Larger context …

In contrast, here’s autumn anemone flowers taken at Maple Glen garden on 04 April 2021. The so-called Japanese anemone flowers. Cropped from a photo I’d already shared in White In Autumn.

You may well ask … what prompted my thoughts about anemones to begin with?

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)