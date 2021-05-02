Lemon and Lime

Lovely foliage in citrus colours from further up our street in Tapanui. We were driving back into town from a trip to Roxburgh on 17 April and these colours were so beautiful I asked Nigel to drop me off so I could catch some pre-sunset colour. I took these and a bunch of shots of fiery red foliage (which I’ll post separately) before the sun dipped below the horizon. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The whole tree …

On the opposite side of the road …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)