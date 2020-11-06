Southern Spring

Southern rhododendron / azalea colour for you, from Invercargill in Southland, New Zealand (bottom end of the South Island). We were there 17 Oct 2020, these photos are from two different parks/gardens.

First up is this bright beauty from Queens Park, the big public park/gardens in the central city area.

From Anderson Park, on the outskirts of Invercargill …

The following three photos were all taken in Queens Park.

These last two photos were taken in Anderson Park.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)