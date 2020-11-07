Rich Red Azalea

Our favourite of all the beautiful azaleas (rhododendron sp.) at Dunedin Botanic Garden when we visited on 01 November 2020. Beautiful red-orange colour. Both of these photos were taken by Nigel. New Zealand.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
We just put ours to sleep for the winter so it is encouraging to see these so wonderfully blooming and showing us what will be in 6 months.
How nice that you have them too!
We had some glorious azalea bushes in our garden when we lived in northern Virginia. It’s good to see them again in such proud array.
How lovely! Some of them are wonderfully fragrant too 🙂
Beautiful splash of colour
It was sure eye-catching! thank you Sheree.
