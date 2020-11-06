Beauty of Trees

First four photos taken in Hamilton Park, Gore on the same lovely spring evening when I took the hawthorn blossom and willow shots. Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 03 Nov 2020.

Last two photos taken in central Gore, at the public garden.

Click on any photo below to enlarge.

White rhododendron at Gore Public Garden.

Same rhododendron, this time with Nigel 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)