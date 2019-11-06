Autumn Colours

Although currently Spring in New Zealand I want to share with you this gorgeous Autumn watercolour painting that I viewed on my birthday visit to the 2019 Arts Gold Finalists Exhibition at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra, Central Otago.

Dorothy Piper | Reflections of Autumn

Dorothy Piper is from Alexandra. Photos taken October 31, 2019.

The butterflies in the painting appear to be Red Admiral butterflies. Nigel took the following butterfly photos at Larnach Castle garden, Otago Peninsula. August 27, 2017

Dorothy Piper won an Award for her beautiful watercolour art.

