Autumn Colours

Although currently Spring in New Zealand I want to share with you this gorgeous Autumn watercolour painting that I viewed on my birthday visit to the 2019 Arts Gold Finalists Exhibition at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra, Central Otago.
Dorothy Piper | Reflections of Autumn
Dorothy Piper is from Alexandra. Photos taken October 31, 2019.
Click on the photo to enlarge
The butterflies in the painting appear to be Red Admiral butterflies. Nigel took the following butterfly photos at Larnach Castle garden, Otago Peninsula. August 27, 2017
Dorothy Piper won an Award for her beautiful watercolour art.
Blog Recommendation – the real NZ!
Got a few minutes to see a beautiful blog-post about a southern NZ poet’s visit to Glenorchy? – one of the most gorgeous locations in the world IMHO – Kay McKenzie Cooke was up there last week …
Stunning location, fascinating photos At The End Of The Road
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)
That’s a lovely piece of art. Love the butterflies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you like this! The colourful leaves and butterflies work so well together in this art 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy belated birthday, Liz, and best wishes for your new year of life.
Warmly,
Tanja
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks Tanja!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are welcome. ❤💐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful painting and an interesting post. We visited Paradise and actually a few kilometers beyond when we visited New Zealand in your winter of 2018.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We loved to drive to Glenorchy and beyond.. we lived on that side of Queenstown so it was easy for us. Incredible scenery.. well, on a good day anyway!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We went on a hauntingly cloudy day. Very much like the weather frequently shown in Lord of the Rings. We loved it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, very nice! It gets very atmospheric up there and it’s like you’re in another world 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why it was chosen…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Liz for the recommendation. Heaps of visitors have popped by!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s really cool you’re getting lots of views on that post.. deservedly so!
LikeLiked by 1 person