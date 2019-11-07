This work was on display when we visited the 2019 Arts Gold Finalists Exhibition at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Our visit was on October 31, 2019.

I cropped this out in order to get a horizontal header pic.

‘Vanitas’ by Nicola McLaren (Dunedin)

Photo taken by Nigel.

Wikipedia has a fair bit of info about the word ‘Vanitas’ of which I’ll quote one sentence:

“A vanitas is a symbolic work of art showing the transience of life, the futility of pleasure, and the certainty of death, often contrasting symbols of wealth and symbols of ephemerality and death.”

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)