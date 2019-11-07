Vanitas

This work was on display when we visited the 2019 Arts Gold Finalists Exhibition at Central Stories Museum and Art Gallery, Alexandra, Central Otago, New Zealand. Our visit was on October 31, 2019.

I cropped this out in order to get a horizontal header pic.

bty

‘Vanitas’ by Nicola McLaren (Dunedin)

bty

Photo taken by Nigel.

Wikipedia has a fair bit of info about  the word ‘Vanitas’  of which I’ll quote one sentence:

“A vanitas is a symbolic work of art showing the transience of life, the futility of pleasure, and the certainty of death, often contrasting symbols of wealth and symbols of ephemerality and death.”

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

3 thoughts on “Vanitas

Add yours

    1. Thank YOU for your incisive, eloquent comment Ellen. I found this work really interesting but struggled to understand it. One reason I chose to post it was the hope that someone would shed more light on the meaning. You’ve summed it up so neatly.. I’m in awe!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: