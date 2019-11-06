Transition from open park area to the enclosed gardens at The Orchard Garden Cafe and Function Centre between Alexandra and Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand. I’ve already shown a photo Nigel took of me through the Blue Doors, here’s more context. We were there on my birthday 31 October 2019.
All photos taken by Nigel except for the last one.
Click on any photo to enlarge
Open park area. Mounds with little groups of trees.
Entrance to the enclosed garden.
The Blue Doors viewed from inside the enclosed garden.
We both loved the blue doors transition from park to formal garden.
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Oh I love the blue doors! 💙😊
They’re really special! Thanks
It’s what I imagine the door in Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden” looked like, once it was flung open and painted blue. 🙂
Hahaha.. thanks, I love your imagination Tanja!
😊
Love that it opens out from within a tall hedge. Like a secret garden. 🙂
Oh it is! Just like a secret garden. Thanks 🙂
It’s so adorable, the simple addition of a blue door makes everything all the more enchanting
Nigel immediately picked up on the ‘a-door-able’ !!! Wonderful 🙂
🤭🤭😂😂😂
What a nice idea! Blue door – I like that 🙂
We liked it a lot.. great idea!
One good doorframe photo deserves another. Very nice.
Unusual feature for a NZ garden – we loved it!
