The Blue Doors

Transition from open park area to the enclosed gardens at  The Orchard Garden Cafe and Function Centre  between Alexandra and Clyde, Central Otago, New Zealand. I’ve already shown a photo Nigel took of me through the Blue Doors, here’s more context. We were there on my birthday 31 October 2019.

All photos taken by Nigel except for the last one.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Open park area. Mounds with little groups of trees.

Entrance to the enclosed garden.

The Blue Doors viewed from inside the enclosed garden.

We both loved the blue doors transition from park to formal garden.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

14 thoughts on “The Blue Doors

Add yours

