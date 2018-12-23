Summer Flowers

Here’s some photos that we’ve taken of the flowers currently blooming in the garden of the property that we rent in Gore, Southland, New Zealand.

Nigel took this photo a few hours ago from the bedroom above the garage. He’s recently pruned the camellia balls back into spheres after their spring-flowering and subsequent growth. Its now the turn of the golden lilies to make a stunning show.

gore_summer_flowers_01

A couple of days ago Nigel took a photo of this rather weedy but pretty garden plant (it self-seeds everywhere) against the bay tree foliage. These are on the opposite side of the driveway from the golden lilies and camellias.

gore_summer_flowers_02

Around the back of the house we have a Philadelphus shrub in flower. Its very beautiful and most generous in sharing its intoxicating fragrance all around the back garden. Two photos, both taken by Nigel 16 Dec 2018.

gore_summer_flowers_03

gore_summer_flowers_04

This lovely pink carpet rose is grown as a standard and its branches are bent over with the weight of the flowers. In the back garden; taken by Liz

gore_summer_flowers_05

These mixed orange and yellow flowers have been making a show to the immediate right of the pink roses, have got a bit battered by strong south-east winds…

gore_summer_flowers_06

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

 

Advertisements

One thought on “Summer Flowers

Add yours

  1. Lots of pretty flowers but it feels strange to me to see them while we’re in winter over here. (Actually, that’s a really nice thought – ‘It’s always summer somewhere…’. We have the same Philadelphus in the garden here, though still only small. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: