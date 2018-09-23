Calm Before Storm

Today, Sunday in New Zealand, I invite you to visit our garden. You need to see it now before the storm arrives. We’re to get four days of winter weather even though its officially spring. I hate that but its quite normal in New Zealand to suddenly go from one extreme to another. Actually, as I write this at 3.45pm its already raining outside but I took these photos this morning in anticipation of the bad weather.

Just to clarify, ‘our’ garden is the garden that came with the house we rent and we only moved in during February. We’re the first tenants to move in after our landlord had purchased the property. The previous owners lived here themselves so there’s a proper garden unlike most rental properties in New Zealand.

These first two photos are of a beautiful weeping cherry tree outside the back door by the glasshouse. I took these as we left the house to walk into town. At that stage it was a beautiful fine day!

rsz_gore_home_01

When we walked home a nasty looking storm front had moved in and it was just starting to rain a little bit. I took some photos of the standard camellias that line the path to our front door. Pansies are blooming at their base.

rsz_gore_home_02rsz_gore_home_03

While walking home I’d taken a photo of a cherry tree with white blossom on a private property. The front yard looked very pretty.

rsz_gore_local_01

A horizontal shot of our weeping cherry tree – I’d like to keep it here for my record.

rsz_gore_home_04

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

4 thoughts on "Calm Before Storm

    1. Thanks so much! The temperature has plummeted this afternoon and we’ve had the heat pumps going. Its showery rather than full on rain, and right now Nigel is finishing trimming a hedge outside that really badly needs a haircut! If we get four days of winter weather I don’t think there’ll be much blossom left in Gore!

