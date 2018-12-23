Alstroemeria Flowers Alstroemeria flowers brightly blooming even though the stem has collapsed to the lawn. Photo taken by Nigel this morning in our garden. Gore New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Alstroemeria Flowers” Add yours It’s nice to see these flowers. We have just had a big snow fall and more coming today❄️🎄🙂 LikeLike Reply Love alstroemerias – photographed a red one a while ago and must get some more… LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
It’s nice to see these flowers. We have just had a big snow fall and more coming today❄️🎄🙂
LikeLike
Love alstroemerias – photographed a red one a while ago and must get some more…
LikeLiked by 1 person