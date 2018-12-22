Christmas Moon

Last night we sallied out into the town to see what Gore has to offer in the way of decorated houses at Christmas, assisted by a small article in the local paper that mentioned four or five places. We found them all and more, and were impressed with the efforts that some people go to in order to spread some brightness and cheer in their street at Christmas.

I really liked an abstract shot that Nigel took. Its followed below by the real-life scene. Gore, Southland, New Zealand 21 Dec 2018

gore_christmas_moon_01

gore_christmas_moon_02

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

